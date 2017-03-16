Forecast: A dry and cool day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect a dry and cool day across the area with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Mostly clear and not as cold tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Partly cloudy and warmer weather is on tap for Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

The weekend looks nice with highs in the lower to mid 70s with only a very slight chance for a shower on Saturday.

Much warmer weather arrives by early next week with highs around 80 possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

