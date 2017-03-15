Victim identified in fiery crash in Wayne Co. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

Victim identified in fiery crash in Wayne Co.

Fatal accident in Wayne Co./Photo credit: Wayne Co. Emergency Management Fatal accident in Wayne Co./Photo credit: Wayne Co. Emergency Management
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The victim has been identified in a fiery two-vehicle crash that happened in Wayne County Wednesday. 

According to Brent Barfield with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the victim was identified as 67-year-old Charles Brown. 

MOBILE USERS: View photos from the scene here. 

Brown was attempting to drive across Highway 84 when his vehicle was hit on the driver side. Four others were injured in the other vehicle. 

Barfield said the driver of that vehicle was Portia Clark. Clark and her three young children were all taken to the hospital.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, when he arrived on scene, the truck was flipped over, and the car was engulfed in flames.

He said there was a crash in that same location just last week.

