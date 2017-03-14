MDOC parolee injured in Waynesboro shooting

A suspect is being sought after a shooting in Waynesboro. Source: Raycom News Network

A Mississippi Department of Corrections parolee, who was on house arrest, was injured in a shooting in Waynesboro, according to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley.

Wayne County deputies, along with the Waynesboro Police Department, are searching for a suspect involved in the shooting.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, according to Ashley.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and are releasing few details about the suspect and victim.

This is a developing story. WDAM is on scene and will report information as it becomes available.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.