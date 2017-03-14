Forecast: Frost may be a problem for the next two nights.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

After a cloudy start expect a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 50s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid 30s. Some patchy frost can't be ruled out in more rural spots if the winds die down enough. The better chance for seeing frost will be on Thursday morning when temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 30s in some spots. A freeze warning has been issued for Jasper and Clarke counties from 1 AM tonight until 10 AM Wednesday morning.

Please keep up with future forecasts concerning the potential for a light freeze or frost in the area.

