Former Ms. Wheelchair passes torch, shares message for those with disabilities

The time of year came around again to put the crown a deserving woman confident in her abilities, despite her disabilities, to change the world and make a difference. The 2016 Ms. Wheelchair Mississippi was a Hattiesburger and USM graduate.

Lisa Redd passed the torch to Rebecca Sentell at the 2017 pageant, but has a message for the new Ms. Wheelchair and anyone else living with disabilities.

"If anybody is having problems feeling accepted, it will come. You just have to be patient," said Redd. "Until then, remember God loves just the way you are. Your disability does not define you."

Redd says she is proud of breaking down barriers and empowering all people to fight through their limitations. She tells the new Ms. Wheelchair to embrace the title and enjoy each moment.

