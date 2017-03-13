Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good Monday morning, everyone!

Keep an umbrella handy today as we have good chance for rain in the area.

Rain ends tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday into Thursday look great but on the cool side with highs in the lower 60s Tuesday and in the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be in the 30s both mornings and there is a chance for maybe a little frost on Tursday morning.

The weekend looks warmer with highs back into the 70s.

