If you get a call from these area codes, don't respond

Scammers are always coming up with different ways to take your hard-earned cash, especially with smart phones and changing technology. Now, there are over 35 area codes you need to be aware of before you pick up your next phone call.
Inc.com reports the scam that seems to re-appear every couple years is back helping criminals steal your money. Experts say scammers are hiding behind international area codes that look like US phone numbers.
According to Inc.com, it's a form of the so-called "473" scam. There are three different variations that you need to be aware of:
Robo-calls: Scammers will use robo-calls to potential victims. The caller will hang up the line before anyone picks up.
Threats: Criminals will wait for victims to answer and then play a recording, usually of someone who says they are in danger or need help out of a threatening situation.
Text messages: Scammers use the same cry for help through text messages directly to your phone.
The area codes are international numbers that still fall under the +1 country code. According to Inc.com, scammers want you to call or text back. Those call-back numbers are often premium numbers, similar to 1-900 numbers. Calling or texting back can lead to expensive charges on your next phone bill.
Here are the current international area codes within the +1 country code:
242 -- Bahamas
441 -- Bermuda
784 -- St. Vincent and Grenadines
246 -- Barbados
473 -- Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique
809, 829, and 849 -- Dominican Republic
264 -- Anguilla
649 -- Turks and Caicos
868 -- Trinidad and Tobago
268 -- Antigua
664 -- Montserrat
876 -- Jamaica
284 -- British Virgin Islands
721 -- Sint Maarten
758 -- St. Lucia
869 -- St. Kitts and Nevis
345 -- Cayman Islands
767 -- Dominica
Here are the U.S. Territories' area codes:
American Samoa -- 684
Guam -- 671
Northern Mariana Islands -- 670
Puerto Rico -- 787 and 939
U.S. Virgin Islands -- 340
Here are the Canadian area codes (listed by province):
Alberta -- 403, 587, and 780
British Columbia -- 236, 250, 604, and 778
Manitoba -- 204 and 431
New Brunswick -- 506
Newfoundland -- 709 (879 is being added in 2018)
Northwest Territories -- 867
Nova Scotia -- 902
Nunavut -- 867
Ontario -- 226, 249, 289, 343, 365, 416, 437, 519, 613, 647, 705, 807, and 905
Quebec -- 418, 438, 450, 514, 579, 581, 819, and 873
Saskatchewan -- 306 and 639
Yukon -- 867
Nationwide -- 600 (and possibly 622, 633, 644, 655, 677, and 688)
U.S.-Canada Numbers to Beware:
Area code -- 900
Inc.com says if you miss a call, whomever called can send you a text message or leave a voicemail. If they did neither, and you don't know who called, you should probably not worry about it. If you get a call or text about a person in a threatening situation, you should call police.
You can always report any scams to your local law enforcement agency.
