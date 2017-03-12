If you get a call from these area codes, don't respond

Scammers are always coming up with different ways to take your hard-earned cash, especially with smart phones and changing technology. Now, there are over 35 area codes you need to be aware of before you pick up your next phone call.

Inc.com reports the scam that seems to re-appear every couple years is back helping criminals steal your money. Experts say scammers are hiding behind international area codes that look like US phone numbers.

According to Inc.com, it's a form of the so-called "473" scam. There are three different variations that you need to be aware of:

Robo-calls: Scammers will use robo-calls to potential victims. The caller will hang up the line before anyone picks up.

Threats: Criminals will wait for victims to answer and then play a recording, usually of someone who says they are in danger or need help out of a threatening situation.

Text messages: Scammers use the same cry for help through text messages directly to your phone.

The area codes are international numbers that still fall under the +1 country code. According to Inc.com, scammers want you to call or text back. Those call-back numbers are often premium numbers, similar to 1-900 numbers. Calling or texting back can lead to expensive charges on your next phone bill.

Here are the current international area codes within the +1 country code:

242 -- Bahamas

441 -- Bermuda

784 -- St. Vincent and Grenadines

246 -- Barbados

473 -- Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique

809, 829, and 849 -- Dominican Republic

264 -- Anguilla

649 -- Turks and Caicos

868 -- Trinidad and Tobago

268 -- Antigua

664 -- Montserrat

876 -- Jamaica

284 -- British Virgin Islands

721 -- Sint Maarten

758 -- St. Lucia

869 -- St. Kitts and Nevis

345 -- Cayman Islands

767 -- Dominica

Here are the U.S. Territories' area codes:

American Samoa -- 684

Guam -- 671

Northern Mariana Islands -- 670

Puerto Rico -- 787 and 939

U.S. Virgin Islands -- 340

Here are the Canadian area codes (listed by province):

Alberta -- 403, 587, and 780

British Columbia -- 236, 250, 604, and 778

Manitoba -- 204 and 431

New Brunswick -- 506

Newfoundland -- 709 (879 is being added in 2018)

Northwest Territories -- 867

Nova Scotia -- 902

Nunavut -- 867

Ontario -- 226, 249, 289, 343, 365, 416, 437, 519, 613, 647, 705, 807, and 905

Quebec -- 418, 438, 450, 514, 579, 581, 819, and 873

Saskatchewan -- 306 and 639

Yukon -- 867

Nationwide -- 600 (and possibly 622, 633, 644, 655, 677, and 688)

U.S.-Canada Numbers to Beware:

Area code -- 900

Inc.com says if you miss a call, whomever called can send you a text message or leave a voicemail. If they did neither, and you don't know who called, you should probably not worry about it. If you get a call or text about a person in a threatening situation, you should call police.

You can always report any scams to your local law enforcement agency.

