Attempted burglary at Ellisville pharmacy

A Soso woman is facing charges for an attempted burglary at a local pharmacy.

Ellisville Police were dispatched to Wards Pharmacy on Front Street in reference to an attempted burglary Saturday morning.

Police said officers found that someone tried to break-in to the pharmacy through the back door. Officers were able to identify the suspect in surveillance video.

Authorities said Amanda Danielle Alexander, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted commercial burglary. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Alexander is being held at the Jones County adult detention center.

