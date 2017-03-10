Dog rescued from animal trap - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Dog rescued from animal trap

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Workers with the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Laurel said strangers found a dog on the side of the road with an animal trap stuck on its foot.

Shelter worker Anna Norris said the dog was in a lot of pain.

“It had to be on there long enough to do a significant amount of tissue damage because the foot, the bones were completely exposed. She was in a lot of pain,” Norris explained.

Norris said the trap eroded the dog’s foot down to the bone, so workers took it to the veterinarian.

“There was no saving her leg, so she had to have her leg amputated,” Norris added.

Once the surgery was over, the dog was taken to a foster home.

“Anytime dogs and cats have major surgery like that, we try to get them into foster parents to help them recuperate,” Norris explained.

Weeks later, with only three legs, the dog is now happy and healthy.

Shelter workers hope someone will make the good news of the dog’s survival into great news by helping it find a permanent loving home.

