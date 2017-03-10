Hattiesburg city leaders discuss sales tax increase - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg city leaders discuss sales tax increase

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg City leaders attended Thursday's Council of Neighborhoods meeting.

Mayor Johnny Dupree spoke about how the 1 percent sales tax would benefit the city of Hattiesburg.

The city council plans to ask state lawmakers to allow the city to add the sales tax to help pay for infrastructure improvements.

Public Works Director, Larry Barnes said they're looking at putting together a pavement preservation plan.

Barnes said they want an outside company come in and televise all the streets to determine how much it would cost to fix them.

“We can use certain applications based on the conditions of the streets, and put a cost associated with that. So hopefully we can put together some things that will stretch the taxpayers’ dollars,” Barnes explained.

If the legislature approves the new tax, Hattiesburg must hold a special election where at least 60 percent of voters approve the measure

  MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:01 PM EST
    Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone.
    The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.  An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty.
  Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST
    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

  Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018.

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

