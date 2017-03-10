Hattiesburg city leaders discuss sales tax increase

Hattiesburg City leaders attended Thursday's Council of Neighborhoods meeting.

Mayor Johnny Dupree spoke about how the 1 percent sales tax would benefit the city of Hattiesburg.

The city council plans to ask state lawmakers to allow the city to add the sales tax to help pay for infrastructure improvements.

Public Works Director, Larry Barnes said they're looking at putting together a pavement preservation plan.

Barnes said they want an outside company come in and televise all the streets to determine how much it would cost to fix them.

“We can use certain applications based on the conditions of the streets, and put a cost associated with that. So hopefully we can put together some things that will stretch the taxpayers’ dollars,” Barnes explained.

If the legislature approves the new tax, Hattiesburg must hold a special election where at least 60 percent of voters approve the measure

