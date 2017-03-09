Another resignation in Seminary

The Town of Seminary has a new mayor this week.

The Town of Seminary has a new mayor this week.

There has been another resignation the town of Seminary.

Dawn Kelly, Seminary mayor pro-tem, said Clerk of Court Mary Alice Wilson has resigned from the position. Kelly said Wilson said she was not making enough money to make a living.

This comes a week after Police Chief Michael Kelly resigned and two weeks since the former Seminary mayor resigned.

Mayor pro-tem Dawn Kelly released the following statement Friday, March 3rd, regarding the resignation of Michael Kelly.

On March 2, 2017 Micheal Kelly resigned as Chief of Police in Seminary, Ms. He sited his reasons for resigning as stress and needing more financial security for his family. He said that he felt it was time for him to step down and allow new leadership to continue what he had started. The town of Seminary thanks him for his service and love for this community.

The Town of Seminary made a post on its Facebook page Saturday, March 4th, following "a concern by residents":

The Seminary Police Department remains fully operational Assistant Chief, Nathan Smith, Officer Robert Aultman will be taking the leadership roles in that department. The Town of Seminary will continue to have the same service coverage as usual.

Mayor Mike Wilcosky resigned February 22. He was appointed 14 months ago after the town's previous mayor and some other city officials quit.

Kelly said Wilcosky wanted to focus on running his new hardware store, which just opened in town. Kelly will serve until a new mayor is elected in June.

Kelly told WDAM 7 on Thursday that the town is "stable and not in crisis."

"Just like all municipalities, we have a day to day challenge to make sure taxpayers are getting the most for their money," said Kelly. "We have had some resignations, but things are going on as normal."

According to a post on the Town of Seminary's Facebook on Monday, March 6th, here is an updated list of the candidates who have qualified for the upcoming election:

Mayor:

Bobbie Jo Harrell

Rick Hux

Alderman:

Freddy Bullock

Gary Cothran

Jan Hernandez

Staci Hux

Billy Karolyi

Dawn Kelly

Ashley Robinson

Steve Sanford

Republican Executive Committee:

Basil Blackwell

David Daniel

Jackie Daniel

Debbie Hux

Mike Moore

Patty Moore

Here are the election dates for the Town of Seminary:

Municipal Primary Elections: May 2, 2017

Runoff Election: May 16, 2017

General Election: June 6, 2017

Regular Special Election: November 7, 2017

Runoff Election: November 28, 2017

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.