Attorney general hosting shred day in Hattiesburg

The attorney general is hosting a community shred day in Hattiesburg Friday.

Jim Hood, is asking the public to come shred any unwanted documents with personal information.

This effort is an attempt to reduce the high rate of identity theft in the state.

The Attorney General's Director of the Consumer Protection Division said that many people aren't aware that they are putting themselves at risk.

"When we go to pay our bills, we send one portion to the creditors and we put the other in the trash," said Bridgette Wiggins. "A lot of people don't realize those portions have important information that scammers can use to steal our identities."

The event will be at the Walmart on U.S. Hwy 98 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Wiggins said to get there early, because once the truck is full of shredded documents they can't do anymore work.

There will also be a shredding station in Jackson on Friday at the Home Depot on I-55 N from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m..

On Saturday, the Diberville Walmart will shred from 8 a.m. to noon.

