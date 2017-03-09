Therapy bunnies bring joy to assisted living home

"I almost felt like I had a new grand baby in my arms," said resident Oli Ott. "It was so sweet."

Natalia William's therapy bunnies have brought joy to several assisted living facilities in Hattiesburg in the past year.

Her bunnies Nala, Kipper and Amber cuddle and perform tricks for nursing home residents. They also entertain children and adults with disabilities.

"It's just a joy to watch them have fun with them," said Williams.

Williams is a self-described bunny person.

She said her love for her bunnies and the elderly fueled the idea for her new bunny therapy business, Bundles of Joy.

If you're interested in this service contact Natalia Williams at (601)-408-5891 or bunniegirl185@gmail.com.

