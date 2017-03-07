Laurel mayor speaks about pay raises for elected officials

After the Laurel city council voted to approve salary increases for elected officials Tuesday, many are wondering why city workers didn't receive a pay increase.

Mayor Johnny Magee said it's been three since city employees received salary increases.

"Elected official can only receive pay increases on every four years. We will try to give employees a raise this year if the finances are there. The mayor, council president and council members will all get a pay raise.

The mayor’s salary will increase from $70,000 to $75,000 per year.

The council president’s salary increases from $18,500 to $20,000 per year.

Council members’ salary will increase from $17,500 to $19,000 per year.

The salary increases will go into effect July 1, 2018.

