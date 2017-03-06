Five vying to be next Hattiesburg mayor

Five people are running to be Hattiesburg's next mayor and more than a dozen people are running to represent residents as city council members, according to the final list of candidates qualifying for Hattiesburg city offices.

Three Democrats and two Independents are vying for the city's top job.

Mayor Shawn O’Hara - I Toby Barker – I Johnny L. DuPree – D Catherine M. Starr – D Tom Garmon – D



Five people are vying for an open seat to represent Ward 1. Current Ward 1 Councilman Kim Bradley, who was elected in 2005, announced he wasn't seeking re-election in August.

Ward 1 David Allen Breland – D *Changed to Democratic Party Jeffrey George – R Bob Johnson – R Ken Chambers - D

Ward 2 Deborah Denard Delgado – D Tom S. Ramirez Boldo – D Cedric Dallas – D Adrian “Juan” Ratliff - D

Ward 3 Carter Carroll – R Kathy Garner – I Bill Bayes – R John C. Burks - R

Ward 4 James C. Smith – D Mary Dryden – I Kaylee Nicole Bradshaw – D

Ward 5 Nicholas R. Brown – D Henry Naylor – I Jennifer Brown-Travis – D



Primary elections are May 2, with primary runoff elections on May 16. The general election is June 6.

