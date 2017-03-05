Over 50 dogs and cats are out of the shelter and into forever homes after the "Love Changes Everything" Adoption Weekend with the Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Ginny Sims, director of Southern Pines, said there was a goal to get at least 50 adoptions through the two-day event. Around 3 p.m. Sunday, that number had already been met.

"It's really important to find these animals homes, so we are working on our adoption programs," said Sims. "To be able to share we've reached 'no-kill' status, it's an amazing feeling."

Southern Pines announced last month the shelter had reached no-kill status. Since 2015, the shelter has been able to find homes for more than 12,00 dogs and cats. Southern Pines never turns away an animal, making the shelter the largest open-admission shelter in the state of Mississippi to achieve 'no-kill' status.

"We're placing more animals than ever before in homes," said Sims. "It's all thanks to the people who volunteer and donate, we wouldn't be able to do it without them."

The Petco Foundation hosts the national "Love Changes Everything" campaign. The goal is to raise $3 million dollars to help animals in need across the country.

A special adoption was made Saturday at the event with the adoption of Hannah, a dog rescued in January from Jones County.

WDAM 7 shared the story of Liberty, rescued with 20 other dogs and 17 horses, when she was rescued from deplorable conditions. Liberty was severely malnourished. Glenda Sharpe has been fostering Liberty, now renamed Hannah Grace, since the rescue.

"Emotions run high when you see a dog that's been through what she's been through," said Sharpe. "She just stood out and was just precious."

Sharpe said taking care of Hannah made for a lot of sleepless nights, feeding her every two hours to get her back to good health.

"Everyday we saw a difference in her, she was less boney and you could see her personality coming out," said Sharpe. "I don't think she knew what a toy was, but now she has many of them and she hoards them in the house."

