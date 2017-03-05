Benefit honors 'Protectors of Petal'

The city of Petal gave a big "thank you" to its first responders Saturday for all their hard work after the deadly EF-3 tornado hit many neighborhoods on Jan. 21.

The "Protectors of Petal" Benefit was organized by Michele Milliet, a Petal native, who wanted to do something to thank all the police officers, firemen, EMTs and emergency personnel for their long hours and dedication the last six weeks.

"They worked tirelessly after the tornado and they did double shifts, triple shifts, slept none," said Milliet. "This is just a night of fun, BBQ, blues so they can have fun and be recognized and raise funds for those still in need."

The event was hosted at The Roseoak Venue, which was donated for the event. There were three bands, BBQ and a silent auction with over 50 pieces of art made from storm debris.

Milliet said the "shattered art" movement started after the tornado hit. Local artists and students designed all the pieces, made with at least 75-percent storm debris.

"They may get knocked down, but Petal is going to get back again. That's just how we are made," said MIlliet.

First responders received a medal and recognition at the event. All proceeds will go to tornado victims.

WDAM 7's Patrick Bigbie was also honored at the event by the Petal Chamber of Commerce.

