West Jones High School baseball schedule/scores

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Scores
|2/24
|Stringer
|N/A
|W 2-0
|2/25
|Richton
|N/A
|W 8-1
|2/28
|Sacred Heart
|N/A
|W 10-0
|3/2
|Hattiesburg
|N/A
|W 5-4
|3/4
|Union
|1:30 p.m.
|W 9-4
|3/4
|Newton County
|4 p.m.
|W 17-2
|3/7
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|3/10
|Wayne County
|7 p.m.
|W 9-3
|3/11
|Hancock
|2 p.m.
|L 10-5
|3/13
|Jackson Academy
|5:15 p.m.
|CANCELLED
|3/14
|Simpson Academy
|3 p.m.
|L 7-4
|3/21
|Laurel
|7 p.m.
|L 20-1
|3/24
|Laurel
|7 p.m.
|W 16-0
|3/28
|South Jones
|7 p.m.
|L 2-1
|3/31
|South Jones
|7 p.m.
|W 2-1
|4/1
|Columbia Academy
|12 p.m.
|W 5-4
|4/4
|Wayne County
|7 p.m.
|W 9-2
|4/7
|Wayne County
|7 p.m.
|W 14-1
|4/8
|Madison Central
|3 p.m.
|L 0-1
|4/11
|Laurel
|7 p.m.
|W 8-2
|4/13
|South Jones
|7 p.m.
|W 1-0
|4/15
|Harrison Central
|1 p.m.
|4/15
|Harrison Central
|3 p.m.
|4/17
|Greene County
|6 p.m.
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>