West Jones High School baseball schedule/scores

Date Opponent Time Scores
2/24 Stringer N/A W 2-0
2/25 Richton N/A W 8-1
2/28 Sacred Heart N/A W 10-0
3/2 Hattiesburg N/A W 5-4
3/4 Union 1:30 p.m. W 9-4
3/4 Newton County 4 p.m. W 17-2
3/7 Richton 7 p.m.
3/10 Wayne County 7 p.m. W 9-3
3/11 Hancock 2 p.m. L 10-5
3/13 Jackson Academy 5:15 p.m. CANCELLED
3/14 Simpson Academy 3 p.m. L 7-4
3/21 Laurel 7 p.m. L 20-1
3/24 Laurel 7 p.m. W 16-0
3/28 South Jones 7 p.m. L 2-1
3/31 South Jones 7 p.m. W 2-1
4/1 Columbia Academy 12 p.m. W 5-4
4/4 Wayne County 7 p.m.  W 9-2
4/7 Wayne County 7 p.m. W 14-1
4/8 Madison Central 3 p.m. L 0-1
4/11 Laurel 7 p.m. W 8-2
4/13 South Jones 7 p.m. W 1-0
4/15 Harrison Central 1 p.m.
4/15 Harrison Central 3 p.m.
4/17 Greene County 6 p.m.

