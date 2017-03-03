South Jones High School baseball schedule/scores

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Score
|2/24
|Columbia
|N/A
|W 5-1
|2/25
|Columbia
|N/A
|W 8-4
|2/28
|West Lauderdale
|N/A
|L 4-1
|3/3
|West Lauderdale
|N/A
|L12-2
|3/3
|Daphne
|8 p.m.
|W 1-0
|3/4
|Stringer
|2 p.m.
|W 8-1
|3/4
|Taylorsville
|4 p.m.
|W 10-0
|3/9
|Northeast Jones
|2 p.m.
|W 11-0
|3/10
|Laurel
|7 p.m.
|W 14-0
|3/11
|East Central
|12 p.m.
|L 5-4
|3/11
|East Central
|2 p.m.
|L 9-3
|3/14
|Jackson Prep
|7:30 p.m.
|L 5-4
|3/17
|West Lauderdale
|7 p.m.
|W 3-2
|3/18
|Oak Grove
|1 p.m.
|W 6-4
|3/21
|Wayne County
|7 p.m.
|W 9-0
|3/24
|Wayne County
|7 p.m.
|W 9-2
|3/25
|Petal
|1 p.m.
|CANCELLED
|3/28
|West Jones
|7 p.m.
|W 2-1
|3/31
|West Jones
|7 p.m.
|L 2-1
|4/1
|Petal
|1 p.m.
|L 2-1
|4/4
|Laurel
|7 p.m.
|W 17-0
|4/7
|Laurel
|7 p.m.
|W 14-1
|4/8
|Northeast Jones
|3 p.m.
|W 15-3
|4/11
|Wayne County
|7 p.m.
|W 11-2
|4/13
|West Jones
|7 p.m.
|L 1-0
|4/18
|Enterprise
|6 p.m.
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>