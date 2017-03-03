North Forrest High School baseball schedule/scores - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

North Forrest High School baseball schedule/scores

Date Opponent Time Scores
2/24 FCAHS N/A L 11-1
2/25 Lumberton N/A L 17-6
3/2 Seminary N/A L 15-1
3/3 Lumberton 7 p.m. L 7-6
3/6 Mize 7 p.m. L 15-2
3/10 Mize 7 p.m. L 17-0
3/11 Nanih Waiya 10:30 a.m. L 6-3
3/13 Stringer 3 p.m.  N/A
3/14 Lumberton 5 p.m. L 17-6
3/21 Taylorsville 7 p.m. L 10-2
3/24 Taylorsville 7 p.m. L 11-1
3/25 Florence 4 p.m. CANCELLED 
3/27 East Marion 7 p.m. W 9-3
3/31 East Marion  7 p.m. W 10-4
4/1 Bay Springs 2 p.m. W 10-9
4/4 West Marion 7 p.m. L 8-7
4/6 Perry Central 7 p.m. W 9-8
4/8 Sacred Heart 2 p.m. L 13-2
4/10 Seminary 7 p.m. L 17-1
4/11 Richton 7 p.m. L 16-0
4/13 Richton 7 p.m. L 21-5

