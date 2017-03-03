North Forrest High School baseball schedule/scores

|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Scores
|2/24
|FCAHS
|N/A
|L 11-1
|2/25
|Lumberton
|N/A
|L 17-6
|3/2
|Seminary
|N/A
|L 15-1
|3/3
|Lumberton
|7 p.m.
|L 7-6
|3/6
|Mize
|7 p.m.
|L 15-2
|3/10
|Mize
|7 p.m.
|L 17-0
|3/11
|Nanih Waiya
|10:30 a.m.
|L 6-3
|3/13
|Stringer
|3 p.m.
|N/A
|3/14
|Lumberton
|5 p.m.
|L 17-6
|3/21
|Taylorsville
|7 p.m.
|L 10-2
|3/24
|Taylorsville
|7 p.m.
|L 11-1
|3/25
|Florence
|4 p.m.
|CANCELLED
|3/27
|East Marion
|7 p.m.
|W 9-3
|3/31
|East Marion
|7 p.m.
|W 10-4
|4/1
|Bay Springs
|2 p.m.
|W 10-9
|4/4
|West Marion
|7 p.m.
|L 8-7
|4/6
|Perry Central
|7 p.m.
|W 9-8
|4/8
|Sacred Heart
|2 p.m.
|L 13-2
|4/10
|Seminary
|7 p.m.
|L 17-1
|4/11
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|L 16-0
|4/13
|Richton
|7 p.m.
|L 21-5
Jones County Junior College’s manufacturing and machining technology program received a $15,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation at the first Mississippi Regional Haas Technical Education Center’s conference for educators and industry leaders.More >>
It’s a wrap for the first season of Home Town on HGTV, but anticipation for Season two is already in the air.More >>
The numbers don't lie for Southern Miss baseball. The Golden Eagles set the program record for regular season wins and dominated the Conference USA awards announced Tuesday.More >>
2017 has been the best regular-season of baseball in the history of the 11th-ranked University of Southern Mississippi program, with the Golden Eagles winning a record 44 regular-season games and capturing the outright league championship.More >>
