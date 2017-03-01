Expert highlights the dangers of self-injury

March 1 is Self-Injury Awareness Day. It is an initiative to highlight the growing problem of people intentionally harming themselves.

Social worker Amanda Heitmuller said many people cut or burn themselves to deal with anxiety or stress.

“Basically it’s a behavior that they’re doing to release. They’re feeling empty inside. It’s a way of having a feeling of something,” Heitmuller said.

She said the age group is getting younger.

“Historically, it starts around the high school year. It does go through college age as well. I’m seeing as young as 12 years old,” Heitmuller said.

In most cases, kids hide it from their parents, so it is important to know the warning signs.

“You might be wearing long clothes during the warmer months. It usually is inflicted in the inside parts of the body, the arms inner thighs, or in the stomach area,” Heitmuller said.

She said it is best to get help as soon as you notice the problem.

“Seek professional help immediately. They should not shame the child or teenager and make them feel that it’s attention seeking behavior,” Heitmuller said.

