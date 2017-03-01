Ash Wednesday observed by many Pine Belt Christians

Christians around the world are observing Ash Wednesday.

It is the first day of Lent, which is 46 days before Easter.

It is a time of fasting and praying and many Christians observe the day by having ashes placed on their foreheads, in the form of a cross.

"We mark our foreheads with ashes, remembering that we are dust and one day, we'll return to dust," said Fr. Tommy Conway of St. Fabian Catholic Church. "And it's a reminder to turn away from our sins and believe in the Gospel. All of us at times fall into bad habits, even me, and this is our time to check on that, change our ways and to prepare our hearts and our lives for the celebration of Easter."

Many different Christian denominations observe the holiday.

