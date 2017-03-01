Tongue-tie causes painful breastfeeding for Hub City mom, baby

Thirty-year-old Anna Bush is a first-time mom. Bush said she believes breastfeeding is a natural, innate act between a mother and her baby, but it was not easy going after giving birth to her son, Truitt Charles Bush.

"I thought that maybe I was just being a wimp about how it felt, but turns out, I wasn't," Bush said.

Bush said breastfeeding was painful, not only for her, but for baby Truitt. She said he worked too hard to receive milk, which hurt and exhausted him.

"Other mothers that I had talk to and belonged to, we thought that maybe he had a tongue and a lip tie issue," Bush said.

Through research, she found that she and her son had all the signs of tongue and lip tie, it also led her to Jennifer Hughes, the owner and dentist at Southern Smiles in Hattiesburg.

"Tongue-tie is when that little piece of tissue between the tongue and the floor of the mouth is too tight," Hughes said.

Hughes said the tie restrains the tongue, leaving the baby unable to properly latch to the breast or bottle. It results in poor milk transfer, weight loss and pain for babies like Truitt. But his discomfort ended after Hughes performed a frenectomy.

"We place topical anesthetic on the tongue and release that tissue with a laser," Hughes said.

Hughes said a laser called Waterlase cuts through the tongue and lip tie in three to four minutes.

"It's very quick. It's very fast. We try to make it as painless as possible," Hughes said.

Hughes said recovery is quick. The first three to five days will be the hardest for the baby, but Hughes said after that they feel better and are eating like champs.

"He has gained four pounds and grown three inches in less than six weeks, so we think he is right on track," Bush said.

