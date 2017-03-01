Southern Miss Women's History Month programming scheduled through March

This is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi.

To mark Women’s History Month in March, The University of Southern Mississippi’s Committee on Services and Resources for Women (CSRW) is coordinating a series of free events that includes lectures by nationally renowned scholars and authors, panel discussions of prominent women in the community, workshops by experts in various fields, and theatrical and musical performances, among others.

Women’s History Month 2017 events at USM include the following:

*“In Memory of Light: The Photographs of Diane DeCesare Ross” - Photographic Exhibit, Department of Art and Design through March 10, Cook Library Exhibit Gallery



This photography exhibit captures moments of light, vision and life. Every photograph is a memory of light, a memento lumina. Whether the image is a child caught in the wonder of an aquarium, a view of the ground from an airplane, or a detail from a luna moth wing, the viewer is invited to pause and perhaps see the world in a different way.

*Peggy Jean Connor Grant recipients, Brown Bag Lunch I, March 7, 12:15-1 p.m. George Hurst Building, room 104



• “People Issues”- Elizabeth Lentz-Hill and Kelly Ferris Lester, Department of Dance



• “Risky and Safe Behaviors Among African American College Women” - Danielle Cottonham, Department of Psychology

*“Charlotte Gray” – Women and War Film Series, Department of History; March 8, 6 p.m., International Center 101



This movie depicts women of Britain’s Special Operations Executive (SOE) who collaborated with the French Resistance in Nazi-occupied France during WWII. Starring Cate Blanchett.

*“Gertrude Stein and Peggy Guggenheim: The Avant-Garde and Art Collectors” - Catherine Edmonson, Department of Art and Design, March 9, 12:15-1 p.m., George Hurst Building, room 104



This lecture examines the lives of Gertrude Stein and Peggy Guggenheim, who reshaped the landscape of art with their daring choices. They each supported avant-garde artists during the seismic shifts surrounding WWII. The lecture will review images from their collections and examine how their relationships with a few key artists impacted 20th century art.

*Courage Under Fire – Women and War Film Series, Department of History, March 20, 6 p.m., International Center room 101



This movie, starring Denzel Washington and Meg Ryan, portrays the debate over whether to award the Medal of Honor posthumously to a woman U.S. Army captain who was killed in the Persian Gulf War.

*Catherine Shropshire, Ph.D., performs Fannye A. Cook, March 27, 6:30 p.m. Scianna Hall Auditorium, room 1003



Fannye A. Cook was a pioneer among scientists, conservationists, and women. Cook was born in 1889 in Crystal Springs, Miss., when women couldn’t vote or serve on juries, and were considered generally unsuited for the serious business of politics and science. Still, none of the naysayers deterred Miss Cook, and may have emboldened her. She was the driving force behind creating the Game and Fish Commission (now the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks). She founded the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, led the push to create a system of wildlife management areas and protect the Gulf of Mexico’s barrier islands, spent her life researching and teaching, and much more.

*Peggy Jean Connor Grant Recipients, Brown Bag Lunch II

March 28, 12:15-1:00 p.m. George Hurst Building Room 104



• “Gender Differences in Co-Authorship in Liberal Arts at the University of Southern Mississippi” - Candace Bright and Emma Fontenot, Department of Political Science, International Development and International Affairs



• “Annie Peck Smith” - Catharine Bomhold, School of Library and Information Sciences

*“The Evolution of the Role of Women through the Chronology of the USM Dixie Darlings,” March 29, 12-1 p.m., Scianna Hall 1008. Presenter: Allison Gillespie, Office of the Provost, Association of Office Professionals



*Women’s History Month closing ceremony, Committee on Services and Resources for Women, March 30, 12:15-1 p.m., International Center 319

For information about the USM Committee on Services and Resources for Women, visit here. For an online schedule of Women’s History Month events, visit here; visit and ‘like’ the USM Committee on Services and Resources for Women on Facebook here.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.