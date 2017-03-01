More witness testimony heard as Borgognoni trial continues

Wednesday was day three of the Borgognoni trial, and the court heard testimony from several witnesses.

The morning started with former Hattiesburg Police officer Tyson Fairley. Fairley was one of the officers who responded to the Chateau Grand apartments on July 23, 2012.

He was asked numerous questions over his training at the time and the morning of the alleged incident. He testified to Borgognoni's sobriety that morning, saying he could smell the alcohol on Borgognoni's breath.

Officers Fairley and Harrison then demonstrated how they carried Borgognoni after arresting him.

The second witness called is an employee of triple-A ambulance services. He testified that triple-A dispatch received a call from who he believed to be from the Forrest County jail.

A key argument in this trial is who called the ambulance that morning for Borgognoni. The court confirmed Borgognoni was picked up at the Forrest County Jail, but who made the phone call is unknown.

The third witness who took the stand, Lt. Chris Johnson, testified that he called Triple-A.

Johnson was the highest ranking officer who responded to the scene that morning. He testified that he asked Borgognoni what was going on, to which Borgognoni replied, "They broke my back."

Johnson testified that Borgognoni would not place his feet inside the police car while they were trying to transport him to the jail, but he testified that Borgognoni never verbally said he would not do so.

Borgognoni's video testimony was played for the jury to close out day three Wednesday. The court is expected to hear the rest of the video when court resumes Thursday morning.

