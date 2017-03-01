SBA announces disaster loan deadline for small businesses

The deadline for small businesses to file for a disaster loan is approaching.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) encourages businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to apply for a disaster loan before the March 27, 2017 deadline.

Anyone in the declared counties in Mississippi with damages caused by severe storms, tornadoes, high winds and flooding that occurred on Jan. 20-21, 2017 should apply for the disaster recovery loan program, according to a press release from the SBA.

The disaster declarations cover the counties of Forrest, Lamar, Lauderdale and Perry in Mississippi which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

According to SBA, small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Clarke, Covington, George, Greene, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pearl River, Stone and Wayne in Mississippi; Choctaw and Sumter counties in Alabama, according to a news release issued by the SBA.

SBA disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters to cover uninsured losses from the disaster. Interest rates are as low as 3.125 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for private nonprofit organizations, and 1.5 percent for homeowners and renters. Loan terms can be up to 30 years.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online here or download the FEMA mobile app. If the online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA's secure website here.

Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA's Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded here. Completed applications can be returned to a recovery center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is March 27, 2017. The deadline for economic injury applications is Oct. 26, 2017.

