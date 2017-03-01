Candidates file paperwork to run for Hattiesburg mayor

Two days before the deadline, two candidates have filed paperwork to run for Hattiesburg mayor.

State Representative Toby Barker filed qualifying paperwork Tuesday. Barker filed as an Independent.

"We're excited about this campaign because it's a campaign for everyone," he said. "As we've gone out and visited with people from all parts of the city, there are two real themes that keep coming up. One is a real concern about many of the challenges we face, whether it's our schools or our water quality or water rates or streets. But there's also this unmoving belief in Hattiesburg and its potential and its people to come together and solve problems, and we look forward to being part of that."

Barker announced he was running for mayor in January. Barker was first elected as a state lawmaker in 2007.

Today, I officially qualified as a candidate for Mayor of Hattiesburg. pic.twitter.com/KKsPEyN6kH — Toby Barker (@toby_barker) March 1, 2017

Shawn O'Hara is also running for mayor as an Independent. O'Hara most recently ran as a Reform Party candidate to represent the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives in November. O'Hara has ran for dozens of state and local government positions, including Hattiesburg mayor, and once ran for eight state seats at once as a Democrat.

Current Democratic Mayor Johnny DuPree announced a year ago he would run for re-election in 2017. DuPree, who was first elected in 2001, is seeking a fifth term as the city's mayor.

Candidates must file qualifying paperwork by 5 p.m. on March 3 to run for municipal office. Primary elections are May 2, with primary runoff elections on May 16. The general election is June 6.

