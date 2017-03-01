West Lamar Water issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

West Lamar Water issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) –  Due to line repairs, West Lamar Water Association issues a boil water notice for customers with homes on Hayden Highway, Taylor Trail, Watts Circle and Malone Rose.  This also affects those who live from 472 to 902 Epley Road.  If you have questions, call the utility at 601-246-6305

