1 sought in Hub City auto burglaries

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Hub City auto burglary.

“The suspect is wanted in connection to multiple auto burglaries that occurred at Timberton Golf Club on Dec. 21, 2016,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “Suspect was captured on camera pulling on several vehicles door handles and making entry into at least three vehicles.”

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

