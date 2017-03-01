3 jailed after alleged robbery in Hub City

Three people are behind bars and facing multiple felony charges after police responded to an alleged robbery in the Hub City.

Police responded to the 900 block of Broadway Drive around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and took three people into custody.

Laalbert Powe, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, auto burglary, and kidnapping. His bond was set at $2750,000 during his initial appearance.

Patsy Smith, 29, of Petal, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, auto burglary, kidnapping and possession of controlled substance. Her bond was set at $290,000 during her initial appearance.

Adam Smith, 36, of Petal, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, auto burglary, and kidnapping. His bond was set at $250,000 during his initial appearance.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department Capt. Branden McLemore, the incident was drug related and also involved some type of prostitution.

No other details were available for the incident at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and the three are currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.