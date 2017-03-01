Severe weather possible this afternoon.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

A cold front will move through the area later this afternoon and there is a marginal risk for a few strong to severe storms so please keep up with future forecasts and make sure your weather radio is working properly.

After the front passes, skies will quickly begin to clear and much cooler air will arrive in the Pine Belt along with gusty winds. Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 40s by Thursday morning.

Sunny and cool weather is on tap for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

