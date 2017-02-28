Laurel mayor gives state of the city remarks

Mayor Johnny Magee says things are looking good for the city of Laurel.He said one of the bright spots is the downtown area.

‘’There’s more growth in downtown Laurel right now that has been here in the 20 years,” Mayor Magee explained.

Mayor Magee said the growth can be attributed to do with a new reality show premiering at the end of March and small businesses.

“We have clothing stores opening, we have restaurants opening. We have so many things going on right now,” Mayor Magee added.

With a new carriage ride coming, the mayor said he hopes downtown will look similar to New Orleans and show visitors what Laurel is all about.

“A lot of people are excited about having the carriage rides, and it will be through the historic district of Laurel. It will be through downtown.”

Mayor Magee said 16th Avenue is also thriving.

“We’re growing in that direction, we’re looking for a new Chic-fi-la. We have a new Southern Eye Center,” Mayor Magee explained.

The mayor says he’s also proud of the street improvements projects.

“You’ll be able to see great improvements in the streets when we finish this,” Mayor Magee added.

By not raising taxes, Mayor Magee said he’s hopeful the city will continue to grow.

“We’re going to keep taxes as low as possible, and continue to do as much work as we can with the money that we receive from the citizens,” Mayor Magee said.

