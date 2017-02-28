Former MDOC officer pleads guilty

This is a news release from the Department of Corrections.

A former corrections officer the Mississippi Department of Corrections referred for prosecution for bringing tobacco to an inmate in exchange for money has pleaded guilty to one count of extortion.

Lakeisha Lang, 33, of Bucatunna was sentenced to five years in prison in Greene County on Monday. She must serve one year and one day, followed by four years of post-release supervision. She also must pay $1,500, plus court courts.

An inmate at South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI), where Lang worked, paid her $350. She was reported by a fellow officer.

“We applaud the efforts of District Attorney Tony Lawrence and his staff as it relates to this case and will continue to work in concert with him and other district attorneys whenever cases like this occur,” Interim Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said. “We have zero tolerance for such conduct, and will continue to refer all such cases for prosecution.”

Said Lawrence: “Those who take an oath to serve the public and wear the badge shouldn’t violate the law. Those who do will be held accountable. This guard smuggled tobacco into SMCI, and was punished accordingly. However, those guards who bring illegal drugs into the prison will be dealt with more harshly.”

Lang worked for MDOC from July 2012 until October 2013.

