Winning week of baseball for USM, Ole Miss, State

It was a week of winning baseball for Mississippi’s Division I programs.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI

Last week

Tuesday, at University of Alabama, L, 12-5

Friday, vs. Evansville University, W, 14-10

Saturday, vs. Evansville University, W, 9-2

Sunday, vs. Evansville University, W, 18-2

USM went 3-1, including the Golden Eagles’ second weekend series sweep of the season.

USM (6-1) dropped a 12-5 decision at the University of Alabama to start the week. The Golden Eagles rallied to tie the game after falling behind 5-1 in the second inning, but the Tide scored seven runs against USM’s bullpen between the sixth and eighth innings, including a five-spot in the seventh.

First baseman Dylan Burdeaux led off the game with a home run, while shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd had a three-run double.

The Golden Eagles bounced back with a sweep of the Purple Aces, rallying for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to win Friday’s game, before winning going away the next two days.

The 18 runs and 18 hits Sunday were a season high. USM’s 41 runs in the series were the most in a three-game home series since 2011.

USM has averaged 11 runs per game, with at least one home run in every contest.

Left fielder Hunter Slater hit .600 over the four games, scoring nine runs (three in each game) in the series with Evansville. His solo home run leading off the eighth inning tied the game Friday night, he reached base five times Saturday (three hits and two walks) and was 1-of-2 Sunday and also was hit by pitch twice.

He and Burdeaux have a hit in each of the Golden Eagles’ first seven games.

This week

Wednesday, vs. Tulane University, 6 p.m.

Friday, at University of Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Saturday, at University of Louisiana-Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Sunday, at University of Louisiana-Lafayette, 1 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

Last week

Tuesday, vs. Arkansas State University, W, 16-

Friday, vs. No. 23 University of North Carolina-Wilmington, W, 7-2

Saturday, vs. No. 23 University of North Carolina-Wilmington, W, 8-4

Sunday, vs. No. 23 University of North Carolina-Wilmington, W, 8-6

The No. 8 Rebels (7-0) are unbeaten after seven games for the first time since 2013, including consecutive weekend sweeps of nationally-ranked opponents (East Carolina University, UNC-Wilmington).

Against ASU, four Ole Miss pitchers combined to strike out 19, with Will Etheridge striking out 10 in five innings. Will Golson was 4-of-5 with three doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs, and freshman Thomas Dillard added three hits.

On Friday, David Parkinson (2-0) led a pitching effort that held UNC-Wilmington to three hits. Parkinson allowed one earned run on three hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Dillard had a three-run home runs, Chase Cockrell hit a home run and scored twice and Grae Kessinger had three hits.

On Saturday, the Rebels rallied from a 4-3 deficit with a five-run eighth inning, sparked by Bryan Seamster’s two-run home run. Cole Zabowsky finished with four hits, while Colbly Bortles added three hits (two doubles) with two runs and two RBIs and Tate Blackman had three hits.

On Sunday, Bortles hit a home run and drove in three runs, while Ryan Olenek scored twice and drove in two runs.

This week

Tuesday, vs. University of Memphis, 4 p.m

Shiners Hospital for Children College Classic (Houston, Texas)

Friday, vs. Baylor University, noon

Saturday, vs. No. 10 Texas Tech University, noon

Sunday, vs. No. 1 Texas Christian University, 1:30 p.m.

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY

Last week

Tuesday, vs. Morehead State University, L, 13-8

Friday, vs. Indiana State University, W, 11-6

Saturday, vs. Marist College, W, 12-4

Saturday, vs. Indiana State University, W, 9-1

Sunday, vs. Marist College, L, 9-8

Two bullpen malfunctions cost the Bulldogs (6-3) a perfect week.

MSU led 8-3 before Morehead State scored 10 runs in the ninth inning Tuesday and the Bulldogs were up 8-1 before Marist rallied Sunday.

Luke Alexander, Cole Gordon and Tanner Poole each hit home runs vs. Morehead. Alexander had two hits and scored three runs against Marist, while Ryan Gridley added two hits and two RBIs and Alexander drove in three runs.

Brent Rooker opened the weekend in a big way, with four hits (including two home runs, three-run double) and eight RBIs against Indiana State and followed that Saturday with four more hits (including another home run) and six RBIs in the first game against Marist.

Rooker was named Southeastern Conference Hitter of the Week and Collegiate Baseball Player of the Week.

Gridley had four hits in the Friday opener against Indiana State in support of Konnor Pilkinton (1-1), who threw eight, shutout innings, while Peyton Plumlee (2-0) matched that against the Bluebirds on Saturday, allowing just three hits over eight, shutout innings.

Mangum has hit safely in all nine games from his spot atop the Bulldogs’ batting order, while MSU has scored at least eight runs in each of its last eight games.

This week

Friday, at University of Oregon, 8 p.m.

Saturday, at University of Oregon, 4 p.m.

Sunday, at University of Oregon, 2 p.m.

