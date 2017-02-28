Annual Fat Tuesday Blowout wraps up at Hub City Dragway

An annual Mardi Gras event at the Hub City Dragway brought thousands of race fans to the Pine Belt.

The 22nd Fat Tuesday Blowout, which wrapped up Tuesday, featured racing in several different categories and brought more than 150 cars to the track over the last few days.

"We've got the street outlaws on Saturday night, and then we move into our prep race Sunday, Monday and Tuesday," said Scott Taylor, co-owner of Hub City Dragway. "We've got fireworks, jet cars, if you can see it at a race track you can see it here this weekend."

Drivers and fans from about eight states came to the event.

"The (racers) look forward to it every year, they take off work, take vacation," said Taylor. "It's a great event to come to. It's five days, pretty much, stay here five days and have fun."

Taylor said about 5,000 people attended.

