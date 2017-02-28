Family searching for answers in Lamar Co. homicide

A Lamar County woman died from a gunshot wound in December, and her death was later ruled a homicide.

It has been two months, no suspects have been named, no arrests have been made, and the victim’s family is still searching for answers.

Beth Ann Marshall, 36, of Lamar County, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital on Dec. 20, 2016. She died from a gunshot wound from a hunting rifle.

“We got a report that she had been shot, we went to the hospital and she was pronounced dead,” said Micheal Corley, Marshall’s stepfather. “We would like to have justice for her.”

After the shooting, a man, which was inside the residence with her was questioned, but never charged. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said he went next door and asked a relative to call 911.

“There was only two people there, him and her….and she can’t tell us,” Corley said.

Corley said his stepdaughter has been in an abusive relationship for close to 14 years, but would not disclose the name of Marshall’s former acquaintance.

“The whole time they were on again, off again, fussing, fighting, he would come over here and drop her off, within a couple of days he was back and running up and down the street, you know getting her back,” Corley said. “They would go back to his trailer, fight there, come back here, was just back and forth, and it was 14 years of it.”

Corley said his family is still waiting on answers from the sheriff’s department.

“We are trying to find out what’s been going on with the investigation, and they keep saying they are waiting for more reports,” Corley said.

Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said his investigators are still waiting on the full autopsy results.

Officials with the State Crime Lab said the toxicology report was released on Jan. 26, firearms report on Feb. 16 and the autopsy report on Feb. 13, but Rigel said his department does not have those.

“We are looking into where the communication broke down, and to see what we can get, we’ve even made calls to the Crime Lab today,” Rigel said. “As soon as we get those results, we will get with the district attorney’s office and see if we can get an arrest warrant or present it to the grand jury to move forward.”

Rigel added that his department wants all the information in the case to move forward.

“We want to be able to say this is what happened, we can close this thing out, you know, we still haven’t made all the arrangements, we are still holding on, and until this is done you can’t really close the door,” Corley said.

