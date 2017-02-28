1 jailed, 1 injured in Perry County stabbing

A Petal man is behind bars in connection to a stabbing that injured one person in Perry County.

Leslie Ward, 49, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after authorities responded to the incident early Tuesday morning on Walter Myers Road in Perry County.

“Upon deputies arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from a stab wound to the stomach, and the victim was transported to Forrest General Hospital,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “The victim underwent surgery and is listed in stable condition.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Nobles.

