Jones County courthouse committee elects officers

The Jones County Courthouse Restoration Committee met in Ellisville to elect officers Tuesday.

Grant Hedgepeth was chosen as president of the committee.

The committee's first recommendation to the Jones County Board of Supervisors is to focus on the Ellisville courthouse.

Grant money totaling almost $157,000 has been obtained, which is earmarked for waterproofing the courthouse.

"One of the best things that I saw from this grant process is that in order to get the grant,” Hedgepeth said. “The Board of Supervisors has had to enter into an agreement with the state that this building will be maintained and properly used for at least the next 25 years."

The Board of Supervisors must provide approximately $40,000 in matching money to receive the grant.

