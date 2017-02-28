1 injured in Hub City shooting

Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Hub City.

Police responded to a report of people in two vehicles exchanging gunfire around South 13th Avenue and Adeline Street.

“Officers located a vehicle possibly involved and West Pine and Finlo Drive,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said. “One victim showed up at Forrest General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, and was transported to UMC in Jackson.”

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing, if you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

