Prentiss Police have reported no injuries after a crop dusting plane caught fire at the Prentiss Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said a pilot was preparing to take off around 1:45 p.m. when a large gust of wind pushed his plane off the runway onto a grassy area and caused a rupture in the fuel line.

A fire gutted the plane, but the pilot was not hurt.

Firefighters worked for about an hour putting out the fire.

