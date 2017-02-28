Can you spot the trooper protecting Mardi Gras revelers?

Louisiana State Police are willing to go under cover to keep revelers safe. Source: Louisiana State Police Facebook Page.

Mardi Gras is one of the busiest times for tourism in Louisiana, but the influx of visitors oftentimes can mean increased opportunity for potentially dangerous situations.

Louisiana State Police wanted to remind revelers that they are there to protect and serve, even if that means going under cover.

The troopers posted this photo to their Facebook page as a fun reminder to be safe while enjoying Mardi Gras festivities, and to know that they had the public's back.

Can you spot the undercover trooper in the photo protecting revelers? Police have yet to reveal the identity of the under cover cop, but you can make your guess in the comments here.

Mardi Gras in New Orleans:

1.2 million people attended Mardi Gras festivities last year—3.5 times the population of New Orleans. The City of New Orleans spends close to $3.33 million on Mardi Gras each year, according to a report released last year.

