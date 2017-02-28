Magnolia State Bank opens location in Laurel

Magnolia State Bank will now be in downtown Laurel. Source: WDAM

Magnolia State Bank is excited to announce a new location in the Pine Belt.

The bank held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at their new location in Laurel on Thursday.

The building was dedicated to the bank's late president and CEO Thomas E. Brown.

Magnolia Bank Board Chairman Barbara Brown said the bank is happy about the investment in Laurel.

"We are so proud of the community and of Downtown Laurel," Brown said. "We are so dedicated to our employees, and worked very hard to make this happen today."

Residents can visit the bank on Central Avenue.

For more information go to www.bankmagnolia.com.

