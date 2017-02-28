1 jailed, 1 injured in Forrest Co shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

1 jailed, 1 injured in Forrest Co shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars after a Monday night shooting that injured one in Forrest County.

Ashley Franks, 23, was arrested by Forrest County deputies and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call around 11 p.m. in the 60 block of Black Creek Road according to Forrest County Sheriff's Department Investigator Nick Calico.

"When deputies arrived they observed a white male suffering from a gunshot wound to the midsection of his body," said Calico. "The incident stemmed from an apparent verbal altercation."

Calico added the suspect, Franks, was still on scene and taken into custody and the victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

"The two did know one another, it wasn't random, but it was in connection to a domestic altercation," said Calico.

Calico added the investigation is still ongoing. 

