Brown Bottling Group to Serve as Matching Hour sponsor for Mississippi Miracles Radiothon

This is a news release from Brown Bottling Group

Brown Bottling Group is thrilled to serve as a Matching Hour sponsor at noon on Wednesday, March 1 during the 16th annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon benefiting Children’s of Mississippi.

“After a successful fundraiser in July 2016 where a portion of sales from Dr Pepper and Canada Dry products purchased at local Kroger stores raised $10,000, Children’s of Mississippi bought 2 much-needed neonatal cribs,” said Shelley Brown Floyd, Chief Marketing Officer at Brown Bottling Group. “These beds are crucial in the care of hospitalized infants in our state as the neonatal intensive care unit is the only Level IV NICU in the state and is also the busiest NICU in the country.”

During the matching hour, a representative with Brown Bottling Group will speak with numerous media partners on air to encourage listeners to donate more money to benefit Mississippi’s only children’s hospital.

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Miss., Brown Bottling Group partners with PepsiCo and DPSG to offer a diverse portfolio of carbonated, non-carbonated, coffee and tea products including but not limited to Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Starbucks, Lipton, Aquafina, Muscle Milk, and Ocean Spray. For more information on Brown Bottling Group, please visit www.browngroup.net.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.