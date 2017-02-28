Chainsaw workshop teaches city employees safe way to clean up af - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Chainsaw workshop teaches city employees safe way to clean up after the tornado

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Husqvarna training at Brackman's West. Source: Jac Bedrossian. Husqvarna training at Brackman's West. Source: Jac Bedrossian.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Brackman's West hosted a chainsaw training seminar to City of Hattiesburg employees this afternoon.

City employees learned how to clean up tree damage safely and efficiently. Husqvarna chainsaw commercial sales manager taught the safety course. He said the two most common clean up mistakes are not waiting until the storm is over and not working in the direction the storm came. 

Hattiesburg Arborist, Andy Parker, said today was a good refresher course.

"It’s always good to update your practices," said Parker.  "Sometimes you get complacent, especially after the storm.”

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

