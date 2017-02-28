Local church digs up time capsule buried 25 years ago - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local church digs up time capsule buried 25 years ago

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The church dug up the time capsule, but some items were damaged by water. Source: WDAM The church dug up the time capsule, but some items were damaged by water. Source: WDAM
This stone slab was placed over the time capsule when it was buried on Feb. 28, 1992. Photo credit WDAM. This stone slab was placed over the time capsule when it was buried on Feb. 28, 1992. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Members of one Laurel church have kept a commitment literally set in stone a quarter century ago.

The folks at Magnolia Baptist Church have dug up a time capsule that was buried on the church's front lawn on Feb. 28, 1992.

It was done at that time to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the church.

Items buried included photographs, newspapers, tourist brochures, phone books and church bulletins.

Church members vowed to open the capsule exactly 25 years later on Feb. 28, 2017.

It was covered with a stone slab bearing the dates of burial and excavation.

Tuesday morning, a wench on a fire truck had to be used to unearth the five-foot-long PVC pipe containing the artifacts.

Sadly, when it was opened, it was learned that some of the items had been damaged by water.

But, church members said any materials that could be salvaged would be put on display for the church's Homecoming and 75th anniversary celebration this Sunday.

