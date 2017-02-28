Local church prepares for 2017 Tuesdays at Trinity concert serie - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local church prepares for 2017 Tuesdays at Trinity concert series

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Trinity Episcopal Church's series of concerts takes place every Tuesday at noon during the Lenten season, except for March 14, at the church, located at 509 West Pine Street.  For more details, contact the church at http://trinityhattiesburg.dioms.org/ or 601-544-5551.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly