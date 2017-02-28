Local church prepares for 2017 Tuesdays at Trinity concert series

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Trinity Episcopal Church's series of concerts takes place every Tuesday at noon during the Lenten season, except for March 14, at the church, located at 509 West Pine Street. For more details, contact the church at http://trinityhattiesburg.dioms.org/ or 601-544-5551.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday. It's a two-mile portion that runs from Highway 49 to North Main Street. It's named in honor of Hattiesburg mayorMore >>
The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.More >>
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.More >>
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.More >>