Forrest, Lamar County Extension Service Offices prepares for Spring Garden Day

(The following information comes from local offices of the Mississippi State Extension Service. For more details, call 601-545-6083 or 601-794-3910.)
On Friday, March 10, Pine Belt Master Gardeners will host their annual Spring Garden Day. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the location is Forrest County Extension Service Office, 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
This year's theme is "Making Sense, Cents, and Scents in your Garden". The day will include a plant sale, speakers, garden vendors, silent auction, and door prizes. This event is free. For more information contact the Forrest County Extension Office at 601-545-6083 or the Lamar County Extension Office at 601-794-3910.
The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday. It's a two-mile portion that runs from Highway 49 to North Main Street. It's named in honor of Hattiesburg mayorMore >>
The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.More >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.More >>
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.More >>
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.More >>