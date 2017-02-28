Forrest, Lamar County Extension Service Offices prepares for Spring Garden Day

(The following information comes from local offices of the Mississippi State Extension Service. For more details, call 601-545-6083 or 601-794-3910.)

On Friday, March 10, Pine Belt Master Gardeners will host their annual Spring Garden Day. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the location is Forrest County Extension Service Office, 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.

This year's theme is "Making Sense, Cents, and Scents in your Garden". The day will include a plant sale, speakers, garden vendors, silent auction, and door prizes. This event is free. For more information contact the Forrest County Extension Office at 601-545-6083 or the Lamar County Extension Office at 601-794-3910.