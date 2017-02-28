Forrest, Lamar County Extension Service Offices prepares for Sp - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forrest, Lamar County Extension Service Offices prepares for Spring Garden Day

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

(The following information comes from local offices of the Mississippi State Extension Service.  For more details, call 601-545-6083 or 601-794-3910.)

On Friday, March 10, Pine Belt Master Gardeners will host their annual Spring Garden Day. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the location is Forrest County Extension Service Office, 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. 

This year's theme is "Making Sense, Cents, and Scents in your Garden". The day will include a plant sale, speakers, garden vendors, silent auction, and door prizes. This event is free. For more information contact the Forrest County Extension Office at 601-545-6083 or the Lamar County Extension Office at 601-794-3910. 

Powered by Frankly