Mississippi AG/Arkansas AG announce grand opening of new location

Mississippi AG/Arkansas AG is pleased to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its new store location in Hattiesburg on March 2 – 4, 2017.

The store is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration on:

• Thursday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 4th, 2017

• 8:30 – 5:30 (Th, Fri) & 8:30 – 12 (Sat)

• 7000 Hwy 49N, Hattiesburg

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 a.m. by the Hattiesburg Area Development Partnership.

The celebration will include prizes, children’s activities, music, refreshments, special deals, demos, and a pair of tickets to the May 20th Kenney Chesney Concert in Jackson.

Mississippi AG/Arkansas AG wants to be the customer’s choice for their land and our employee’s choice for their livelihood.

About Mississippi AG/Arkansas AG:

Mississippi AG/Arkansas AG began in 1947 and has proudly been serving the Southeast Arkansas and Central & South Mississippi for over 70 years. Currently there are 15 locations to serve all of our customer's equipment needs.

