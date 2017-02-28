Mississippi AG/Arkansas AG announce grand opening of new location

The third and final phase of the Longleaf Trace Rails to Trails was dedicated Thursday. It's a two-mile portion that runs from Highway 49 to North Main Street. It's named in honor of Hattiesburg mayorMore >>
Locally grown and sourced farm fresh food will be distributed to residents of Jones County in an effort to combat the state's poor health ratings.
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.
The University of Southern Mississippi will be hosting the NCAA Regional Baseball Tournament, and with that show in town, security measures will be increased.
The Petal School District is serving free meals to children in need throughout the summer.
