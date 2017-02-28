PHOTOS: 30 year anniversary of Glade tornado

Thirty years ago today a deadly tornado took the lives of six people in the Glade community of Jones County.

The deadly storm was categorized as an F-4 twister with a 34 mile path length.

All six people who lost their lives lived in the Glade community. Four of those people lived in mobile homes, and one person died in their car.

According to Ed Tarver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Jackson, this was a rare and strong storm at the time.

"The damage was extensive," Tarver said. "Homes were swept off their foundations, and mobile homes were tossed into trees."

Tarver said that the storm began in Jones County, traveled into the northeast corner of Wayne County before the storm lifted in Clarke County.

"Glade elementary was destroyed," Tarver said. "The school alone was up to $5 million worth of damage."

The tornado's width was an impressive 1200 yards.

"It was a big storm," Tarver said.

The last storm recorded with a similar size was in April 2014 in Attala County.

